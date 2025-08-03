Four members of an Indian-origin family, including two elderly couples, who went missing during a road trip in the United States, have been found dead in a tragic car crash. The elderly couple took a road trip from Buffalo, New York, to West Virginia and were confirmed dead late Saturday night (August 2).

Marshall County Sheriff Mike Dougherty confirmed that the four Indians died in a car accident. Their car, a light green Toyota Camry, was found at approximately 9:30 pm on August 2.

The elderly couple was heading to the Palace of God, a Hindu temple around 270 miles from Buffalo, where they reportedly lived.

Who are the victims?

The victims have been identified as Dr Kishore Divan, his wife, Asha Divan, Shailesh Divan and his wife, Gita Divan. All four were in their 80s.

Kishore Divan worked in Williamsville, New York. The 89-year-old man specialised in anesthesiology, according to his WebMD records.

Divan studied at Bharda New High School in Mumbai and completed his graduation from a medical college in India in 1962. In a post on Facebook, a fellow India-origin US resident, Uma Maheshwari Krishnan, called Dr Divan a "super-charged hero", a physician, philanthropist and community leader.

His wife, Asha Divan, was also a kind-hearted person, the US resident stated. According to the post, the two had at least two sons.

According to Divan's online activity, the doctor was active in the management of local Hindu temples. Moreover, he was also linked with the Hindu Cultural Society of Western New York.

Maheshwari, in another post, also wrote, "From my experience being in the committee and at temple services, there is not a single person who can come closer to his dedication & involvement.”