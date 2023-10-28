'Hi folks, Boris Johnson here': Former UK PM to debut as TV news presenter
In July 2022, Boris Johnson resigned as British Prime Minister following a massive uproar in the Conservative Party over hosting parties at his official prime ministerial residences whilst the restrictions to control the spread of Covid were well put in place.
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was forced to leave the British Prime Minister's Office following the partygate scandal, has now landed a job at the GB News network as a TV presenter. Johnson is also making a debut as a series producer on the news channel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Boris Johnson is the latest Conservative politician to join the broadcaster, following former Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, party deputy chairman Lee Anderson, and husband-and-wife MPs Esther McVey and Philip Davies, BBC reported.
Johnson has promised to share his "unvarnished views" on British politics and more.
Context of Boris Johnson's TV news role
Johnson will be a commentator for the coverage of GB News towards the UK general election scheduled next year as well as the US presidential elections.
"GB News is an insurgent channel with a loyal and growing following. I am excited to say I will be joining shortly — and offering my frank opinions on world affairs," Johnson said in a statement on Friday (Oct 27).
Last year, Boris Johnson resigned as British Prime Minister following a massive uproar in the Conservative Party over hosting parties at his official prime ministerial residences whilst the restrictions to control the spread of Covid were well put in place.
Johnson later also resigned as a Member of Parliament from his Uxbridge constituency citing the need for time to write books.
"I am delighted to say, GB News has got Boris 'done'!" GB News editorial director Michael Booker said in an official statement, a reflection of Boris Johnson's "Get Brexit Done” political slogan that is widely described as the reason why Conservative Party won a landslide general election victory in 2019 right before Britain's exit from the European Union.
"We are tremendously proud to have him join the GB News family, particularly as we head into a seismic year of politics both here and across the Atlantic," Booker added.
