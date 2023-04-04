Here's why Elon Musk replaced Twitter's blue bird with ‘Doge’ meme

In another setback to Twitter users, Elon Musk replaced the iconic blue bird logo of the micro-blogging site with the Shiba Inu logo related to the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

The step was taken by Musk a day after he appealed for dismissal of a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit which accused of him inflating the value of Dogecoin intentionally.

Tweeting about the hilarious update, Musk shared a post on Tuesday that showed the Doge meme's face riding a car while a police officer is checking the driving license on which the ‘old’ blue bird logo is displayed.

As per Bloomberg, the value of Dogecoin increased by nearly 30 per cent after the sudden appearance of its picture in the website interface and the term 'Doge' started trending on Twitter.

Musk posted a screenshot of an old conversation with a Twitter user who had asked him to “buy Twitter and change the bird logo to a doge’ and captioned the post, ‘as promised’.

However, Twitter's mobile version remained unchanged. Dogecoin also responded to the unexpected change from its official Twitter account by invoking the famous meme's style and wrote, “Very currency. Wow. Much Coin. How Money. So Crypto.”

In February, an image of the 'Doge' posing as the new head of Twitter was shared by Musk who had written that the ‘new CEO is amazing’. In 2013, the meme coin was released as a joke to make fun of other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

The replacement of the blue bird with the ‘Doge’ meme was Musk's way of retorting back to the lawsuit filed by the Dogecoin investors against him.

WATCH | WION Speed News: Elon Musk once again the richest man in the world

The lawsuit was on Friday termed by Musk's lawyers as a ‘fanciful work of fiction’ over Musk’s ‘innocuous and often silly tweets’ regarding the cryptocurrency.

The legal team of Musk argued that statements like ‘Dogecoin Rulz’ and ‘no highs, no lows, only Doge’ held no ground in supporting the claim that Musk purposely increased the price of the cryptocurrency by more than 36,000 per cent in a span of two years and that he then allowed it to crash, which resulted in huge losses for its investors.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.