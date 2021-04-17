Heavy metal guitarist becomes first suspect to plead guilty for US Capitol riots

A musician on Friday became the first person to plead guilty in relation to the riots that rocked the US Capitol in January. The heavy metal guitarist Jon Ryan Schaffer became the first defendant who was charged with inciting the riots to plead guilty.

Schaffer is the frontman for the band “Iced Earth” and has agreed to cooperate with federal investigators in hopes of a lighter sentence.

US District Judge Amit Mehta was cited by local media as saying that the Justice Department might put Schaffer in the federal witness protection programme.

On January 6, a frenzy of crowds stormed US Capitol while Congress was convening to certify the victory of Joe Biden, who has since then assumed presidential duties. Schaffer faces the charges of forcefully entering the US Capitol and for using bear spray on police officers.

He reportedly pleaded guilty to two charges in Washington - the obstruction of an official proceeding and entering a restricted building with a deadly weapon.

Over 370 people are facing federal charges in relation to the insurrection attempt in January. The attack forced lawmakers into hiding and also delayed Biden’s certification as US President. Earlier, security officials had claimed that the rioters had come "ready for war".