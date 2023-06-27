Heatwave tragedy: Man, stepson lose lives during Texas hiking expedition

In an incident that unfolded at Big Bend National Park in Texas, a Florida man and his teenage stepson lost their lives during a hike in extreme heat, according to officials, as reported by the BBC.

The tragedy occurred when the 14-year-old boy fell ill along the trail and subsequently lost consciousness. Meanwhile, his stepfather met with a fatal car accident while attempting to seek assistance, authorities revealed. The exact causes of their deaths have yet to be determined. Historic heatwaves in recent weeks Southern states, including Texas, have been grappling with a historic heatwave in recent weeks, intensifying the danger faced by hikers. The National Park Service has actively cautioned individuals to avoid trails during the afternoon, stay well-hydrated, and limit exposure to the sun.

The incident occurred as the 31-year-old man and his two stepsons were hiking along the Marufo Vega Trail in scorching 119°F (48°C) temperatures. When the teenager fell ill, the stepfather embarked on a return journey to their vehicle to seek help, while the boy's 21-year-old brother attempted to carry him back to the trailhead, as reported by the National Park Service.

At approximately 6:00 PM local time (11:00 PM GMT), the Big Bend National Park's Communications Centre received an emergency assistance call.

Tragically, when park rangers and US Border Patrol Agents arrived at 7:30 PM local time, they discovered the lifeless body of the teenager along the trail. The treacherous Marufo Vega Trail winds through unforgiving desert terrain and rocky cliffs, devoid of shade or water, making it perilous to undertake during the summer's sweltering heat.

While rescuers continued their search for the father, they made a devastating discovery at around 8:00 PM local time—a crashed vehicle over the embankment at the Boquillas Overlook. Regrettably, the stepfather was pronounced dead at the crash site. Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims.

Also watch | City dwellers hit British beaches; Mercury boosted by hot continental air The 21-year-old brother escaped unharmed, though no further details about his condition have been disclosed.

As Big Bend National Park endures extreme heat, with temperatures reaching 110°F-119°F at lower elevations and along the Rio Grande, officials continue to monitor the situation closely and issue necessary warnings to the public.