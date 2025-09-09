Hamas claims responsibility for deadly Jerusalem shooting.

Hamas' armed wing claims responsibility for the deadly Jerusalem shooting on September 9. Hamas' armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, on Tuesday (September 9) claimed responsibility for the attack that killed six people and injured numerous. Shortly after this, Israeli Defence Force (IDF) launched a targeted airstrike on Doha, Qatar, claiming that it was against "the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization."

“The IDF and Shin Bet, through the Air Force, conducted a targeted strike a short while ago against the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization. The leadership members who were attacked had led the terrorist organization's activities for years and are directly responsible for carrying out the October 7 massacre and managing the war against the State of Israel,” IDF wrote on X.

Axios said that an assassination attempt was made against Hamas officials. Qatar condemned the act and called it a "cowerdly" act. The country has launched an investigation into the matter and said the attack is a violation of international law.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that an Israeli official said the US was notified before Israel launched strikes on Hamas leadership in Doha. Iran condemned the attack and called it 'gross violation'.