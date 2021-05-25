Half of adult Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19, says White House

Half of all adults in the United States would be fully vaccinated by the end of Tuesday, the White House said, marking a big milestone in the world’s hardest-hit country’s fight against coronavirus. "Today, the United States will reach 50 percent of American adults fully vaccinated," AFP cited a White House official as saying.

The US has lost the highest number of people to the virus, with over half a million fatalities. Even then, the country has emerged as the global leader in mass inoculations.

Vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have played the most significant role in the country’s vaccination campaign. The US will reach the milestone on Tuesday with 50 per cent of its 332 million population receiving both doses of the vaccine.

But vaccine hesitancy is threatening the country’s successful drive now. President Joe Biden has set a target of vaccinating 70 per cent adults with at least one dose by July 4, US’ Independence Day.

Currently, 62 per cent of the country’s population has received at least the first dose, news agency AFP reported. Moderna on Tuesday announced that its mRNA-based vaccine is highly effective among adolescents aged between 12-17.

"We are encouraged that mRNA-1273 was highly effective at preventing Covid-19 in adolescents," CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We will submit these results to the US FDA and regulators globally in early June and request authorization."

The Moderna vaccine called mRNA-1273 showed enough tolerance among kids, in sync with what was observed in adults. No significant safety concerns have been revealed so far.

