Gunman kills four at market in Georgia, suspect detained, says ministry

Gunman kills four at market in Georgia, suspect detained: ministry
A gunman killed four people at a market in Georgia's southeastern city of Rustavi, the Black Sea nation's interior ministry said on Friday.
The gunman, "born in 1988, fired several shots at a market in the city of Rustavi" the ministry said in a statement, adding that "four people were killed as a result" and that the suspect was detained at the scene.
