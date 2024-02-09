LIVE TV
Gunman kills four at market in Georgia, suspect detained, says ministry

WION Web Team
Tbilisi, Georgia Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 02:41 PM IST
Photograph:(Reuters)
A gunman killed four people at a market in Georgia's southeastern city of Rustavi, the Black Sea nation's interior ministry said on Friday.

The gunman, "born in 1988, fired several shots at a market in the city of Rustavi" the ministry said in a statement, adding that "four people were killed as a result" and that the suspect was detained at the scene.

(More details to follow)