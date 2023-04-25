'Guests from hell': Airbnb owner gets $1,570 bill after visitors leave taps, gas open for 25 days

An Airbnb host was left with a humongous $1,570 bill after the couple who stayed there left the taps and gas on for 25 days to punish the host. According to the Independent, the guests did this as a form of retaliation after being unable to cancel their reservation. The Chinese couple had come to South Korea and stayed in the rental property for 25 days. The incident resulted in a massive utility bill for the host, identified as Lee.

The problem started after the couple reserved the villa for their stay in Seoul during their vacation. However, the premises is not in the city centre, but rather in a suburb. When the couple discovered this, they had already paid the entire amount.

Lee claims that the couple did not contact him or Airbnb and that they did everything on their own. They initially called the host to inquire about the presence of security cameras on the premises. When Lee stated there weren't any, they turned on as many lights, taps, electrical appliances, and gas valves as they could, according to the Independent.

The host added that the couple toured across South Korea rather than staying at the villa. According to Lee, they only came back five times in 25 days, each time only staying for five minutes.

The gas supplier called Lee after the couple left and informed him of a considerable rise in usage. It was a leak, he assumed.

The villa's windows were open and the gas turned on when Lee went to inspect the villa. He was given three bills: a $116 water and power bill, a $730 gas charge, and a $728 "miscellaneous expenses" bill.

During their stay, he claimed the couple consumed more than 120,000 litres of water. Drop in Airbnb shares Following the release of a report by The Bear Cave that looked into unfavourable experiences that clients had when booking stays through the site, shares of Airbnb fell as much as six per cent.

The report cited a number of alarming occurrences, such as unexpected cleaning requests, last-minute cancellations, and visitors discovering hidden cameras in their rooms.

ALSO READ | Airbnb to lay off 25% of its employees

The issue has not been satisfactorily addressed by Airbnb. The company's shares fell five per cent in response to this news.

The company's most profitable year to yet was 2022, when revenue for Airbnb increased by 40 per cent from the previous year.

Additionally, compared to the same period in 2021, the San Francisco-based company recorded a 16 per cent rise in active listings in Q4 2022.

The Bear Cave report also mentioned that some of the top-tier corporate hosts have abandoned Airbnb in favour of creating their own booking platforms and providing more affordable rates.