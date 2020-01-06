Guaido, Parra claim victory in Venezuela's Parliament Speaker vote

The United States on Monday congratulated Venezuela's leader Juan Guaido on being reelected assembly Speaker even as the Opposition leader and lawmaker Luis Parra claimed victory.

Amid the confusion over the vote, embattled President Maduro backed Parra as the new Speaker saying that "Guaido was kicked out of the National Assembly by the votes of his own opposition."

US Secretary of State, however, said that it condemned "failed efforts of the former Maduro regime to negate the will of the democratically elected National Assembly".

Parra claimed he was elected with 81 votes in the 167-member House after Guaido was blocked from entering the National Assembly legislature.

"The United States and 57 other countries continue to regard him as the legitimate leader of the National Assembly and thus the legitimate interim president of Venezuela," Pompeo said

"I congratulate Juan Guaido on his re-election as president of the Venezuelan National Assembly and condemn the failed efforts of the former Maduro regime to negate the will of the democratically elected National Assembly," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

"The United States and 57 other countries continue to regard him as the legitimate leader of the National Assembly and thus the legitimate interim president of Venezuela."

Guaido said he would "enforce the constitution" after annoucing victory.

In September, Venezuelan lawmakers from small opposition parties had backed Juan Guaido should to continue as head of Congress in 2020. Last year, Guaido had declared President Nicolas Maduro an "usurper" and declared himself the "interim president" that was recognised by more than 50 countries, including the US.