/Green Card interview or arrest? US federal agencies arresting applicants during USCIS interviews

Federal agencies, including ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), are now arresting individuals, particularly spouses of US citizens, during routine Green Card interviews at USCIS offices in San Diego, according to several media reports. Immigration lawyers have shared that their clients are being handcuffed and arrested during these interviews despite having followed all required procedures to apply for permanent residency.

An attorney Saman Nasseri said that ICE has recently been arresting people who have overstayed their visas during these interviews. He said that several of his clients were arrested without prior criminal history or arrests. "None of my clients have any arrests or criminal history. These are cases where individuals entered the country legally, but their visas have expired. All of them are married to US citizens and are going through the normal immigration process," Nasseri was quoted as saying to The New York Times.

Another immigration attorney, Habib Hasbini, confirmed similar incidents and suggested that the arrests appear to be limited to the San Diego USCIS office so far. "The first incident occurred on November 12, just before a memo from ICE was issued. Since then, I've received several calls from individuals arrested in the same facility," Hasbini was quoted as saying to CBS8. Hasbini also urged people with upcoming Green Card interviews to attend them but advised them to be prepared for the possibility of arrest. He stressed that missing the interview could lead to the case being considered abandoned, and ICE may still arrest individuals who are out of status.

Attorney Tessa Cabrera shared the case of one of her clients, a Mexican national who had been in the US since 2002. He was arrested during his Green Card interview after his US citizen daughter filed an application for his permanent residency. Cabrera explained that after the immigration officer left the room, two ICE officers entered, asked for the man's name, and placed him in handcuffs. The client was later transported to the Otay Mesa Detention Center.