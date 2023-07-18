Greece arrests man suspected of starting wildfire, thousands evacuated near Athens

The Greek police on Monday (July 17) said they have arrested a man suspected of starting the wildfire near the capital city of Athens, which has since prompted the evacuation of thousands. The blaze is said to have been fuelled by a heatwave and strong winds, according to firefighters. Wildfires prompt evacuations Multiple wildfires have been reported across southern Greece after the fire was said to have been started in Kouvaras which is some 50 kilometres southeast of Athens and spread fast amid erratic winds up to 70 km/hour.



The blaze quickly spread south toward the Attica region as well as Lagonissi, Anavyssos and Saronida, where several homes were burned, reported AFP citing footage by the public broadcaster ERT. Several houses and cars were also seen gutted by the fire while thick white smoke billowed in wooded areas.

According to reports, another wildfire was reported in the popular beach town of Loutraki where the town’s mayor, Giorgos Gkionis, said, “We have saved 1,200 children who were in the holiday camps.”

The army, police special forces and volunteer rescuers also evacuated a rehabilitation centre for seniors and rescued horses from a stable in the area, reported the Associated Press.

Additionally, firefighters were also trying to tackle the flame near Lagonisi, some 40 kilometres southeast of the Greek capital, which is home to thousands of seaside vacation houses.

According to reports, thick smoke also blocked traffic in the nearby Kalyvia, where the authorities have asked residents to leave the area and the monks were evacuated from a local monastery. Man arrested for suspected arson Fire spokesperson Ioannis Artopoios said that the police have arrested “a foreigner who allegedly caused the fire” in Kouvaras. No other information about the man was immediately available. Response to 81 fires in Greece Officials were in the midst of battling a total of 81 blazes across the country, on Monday. According to local authorities, around 200 firemen, 20 soldiers, 68 engines and 16 aircraft have been deployed to get the blaze under control, said a Greek fire service official, as per Reuters.

“Due to high winds, the blaze spread across 12 kilometres in two hours,” said Artopoios. While the fire brigade has also been placed on standby in the wider Athens area.

Meanwhile, in Loutraki, around 135 firemen with 50 fire engines, 40 soldiers and 13 aircraft have been deployed to contain the fire which has since disrupted train services and also prompted officials to shut down a part of the highway, reported Reuters.

“The conditions are changing constantly and this has to be matched by our response. We have ordered multiple evacuations,” said Artopios, adding that the mountainous terrain and wind have slowed down the firefighting efforts.



He also spoke about how Tuesday will also be a "very difficult day" as there is a "very high risk for fires" and strong winds will persist. Heatwave, forest fire warnings in Greece This comes as Greece along with the rest of Europe has been witnessing a heatwave since last week with temperatures reaching as high as 44 degree Celsius, in some parts of the country.

Furthermore, greater Athens and much of southern Greece were placed on the second highest level of alert for wildfires Monday and Tuesday after the four-day heatwave in the country, with some respite over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE