GOP Senate candidate’s ‘RINO hunting’ video removed by Facebook

Republican Missouri US Senate candidate Eric Greitens' campaign video, which shows him brandishing a shotgun and declaring that he’s hunting 'Republicans In Name Only' (RINOs), has been removed by Facebook.

In the ad, an armed tactical team breaks through the front door and throws what appear to be flash-bang grenades inside, following which Greitens enters an empty living room through the smoke.

Using a term popularised by former President Donald Trump and his allies to deride moderate or establishment Republicans, Greitens says “The RINO feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice.”

“Join the MAGA crew. Get a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit and it doesn’t expire until we save our country,” he added.

“For violating our policies prohibiting violence and incitement” Facebook removed the video after which Twitter mirrored its statement and said Greitens’ post violated its rules about abusive behavior.

Following fatal mass shootings and threats to government officials, the video comes at a time of renewed focus on violence in politics.

Also read | In US, gun violence kills more children than vehicular accidents, causes 109 deaths everyday

After threatening to kill the justice, a man carrying a gun was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house two weeks ago.

Confessing that he recently received a letter at his home threatening “to execute me, as well as my wife and 5-month-old child” Republican Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, said this has got to stop.

To fill the seat being vacated by retiring GOP Senator Roy Blunt, Greitens, a former Missouri governor who resigned in disgrace in 2018, is among the Republican candidates in a highly competitive August 2 primary.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: