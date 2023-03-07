GOP congressman Matt Rosendale defends himself after photo op with neo-Nazis draw flak

Republican Matt Rosendale gives explanation after he posed with members of far-right neo-Nazi movement last week, which resulted in a huge hue and cry on social media with netizens condemning the actions by the GOP leader.

Rosendale was seen posing with neo-Nazi movement members, Ryan Sanchez and Greyson Arnold. Sanchez who was associated with a white supremacist street-fighting gang Rise Above Movement whereas Greyson Arnold is a Nazi sympathizer and a podcaster.

In a photo op, the GOP leader on 1 March was posing with Sanchez and Arnold in front of the Capitol. Arnold was one of the many who was at the 6 January, 2021 insurrection.

The photo went viral on social media where users were seen criticising the leader so much so that it made him come out and defend himself.

In an email statement to the newspaper The Billings Gazette, Rosendale said, “I absolutely condemn and have zero tolerance for hate groups, hate speech, and violence. I did not take a meeting with these individuals."

“I was asked for a photo while walking between hearings, accommodating as I do for all photo requests, and was not aware of the individuals’ identity or affiliation with these hate groups that stand in stark contrast to my personal beliefs.”

