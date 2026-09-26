/Google's new AI can hold a live video conversation as a human-like face in 97 languages

For years, talking to an AI has meant text on a screen or a disembodied voice. Google has now put a face on it — one that talks back, in near real time, and lip-syncs in almost a hundred languages.

The company has released Gemini 3.8 Live, and with it a feature called Live Avatar in its Gemini Enterprise product. It combines live spoken conversation with video of a human-like face generated on the fly, maintaining facial expressions and matching lip movements to speech across 97 languages.

What It Actually Is

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The pieces are individually familiar; doing them together, live, is the advance.

AI can already converse, and AI can already generate video of faces. Live Avatar merges them into a single real-time loop: you speak, the system understands and responds, and a synthetic face delivers that response with matching expression and lip movement, quickly enough to feel like a conversation rather than a rendered clip. Doing it in 97 languages, with the lips actually matching each one, is the part that is hard.

Where It Is Aimed

This is an enterprise release, and that tells you the intended uses.

A tireless, multilingual, human-faced agent is aimed at customer service, reception and help desks, training and onboarding, and any interaction a company would rather not staff around the clock. The face is the point: research consistently finds people engage differently with a face than with text, and companies deploying this are betting that a human-like presence makes the interaction smoother — and stickier.

The Discomfort Worth Naming

A convincing synthetic human that speaks any language in real time is genuinely useful, and it is also the exact technology that makes deception easier. This deserves stating directly rather than buried.

The same capability that runs a helpful multilingual help desk can run a convincing scam call, a fabricated video message, or an impersonation, and the barrier to doing so drops as the tool becomes a commercial product anyone can buy. A real-time, lip-syncing face in 97 languages is a deepfake engine and a customer-service tool built from the same parts. Which one it is depends entirely on who is using it.

The Fair Framing

It would be unfair to treat a legitimate product as if it were built for fraud, and most deployments will be ordinary business uses.

Google is releasing this into its enterprise stack, presumably with the account controls and usage terms that implies, not handing anonymous deepfake tools to the public. The right concern is not this specific launch so much as the direction it marks: real-time synthetic humans are moving from research demo to off-the-shelf capability, and detection, disclosure norms and the law are not obviously keeping pace.

That is the story beneath the feature — not that Google built something sinister, but that the synthetic-human interface has quietly become a thing you can subscribe to.

What To Watch