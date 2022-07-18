'Good guy with a gun': 3 killed in mass shooting in Indiana, armed onlooker saves the day

In the United States, more innocent lives have been lost in yet another mass shooting. In Greenwood city, Indiana, on Sunday (July 18), three people were killed and three more were hurt when an as-yet-unidentified gunman opened fire at a mall. AFP reports that the Greenwood police force has requested information from any witnesses to the incident. Posting on its Facebook page, the department has asked witnesses to come forward. This is the latest tragedy in a spate of gun violence plaguing the country. The latest shooting comes just days after a similar incident at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb claimed seven lives. The mayor of Greenwood, Indiana, Mark Myers, issued a statement saying, "We experienced a mass shooting this evening in the Greenwood Park Mall."

"We have three fatalities at this time and three others injured."

Watch | US gun violence worse under Biden than Trump

The mayor also reported that the gunman was killed at the scene, shot dead by "an armed individual."

Gun violence has emerged as an endemic in the United States, where every few days news of more and more mass shootings comes to light. As per data from the Gun Violence Archive, every year, around 40,000 deaths are caused by firearms in the country.

Also read | US Supreme Court says carrying guns in public is 'constitutional', Biden says ruling 'deeply disappointing'

Just a few weeks earlier, a shooter opened fire on the crowd at a parade in Chicago celebrating America's Independence Day, leaving seven people dead and at least three dozen others hurt.

Before that, in May two brutal massacres claimed the lives of 29 people. In Texas, a school shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead. While in a New York supermarket ten Black people were gunned down.

Also read | July 4 marred by parade shootings: 6 dead in Chicago, 2 Police Officers shot in Philadelphia

Taking a positive step towards dealing with this 'endemic' in June, President Joe Biden signed into law the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act," also known as S. 2938. The law establishes sensible gun laws and provides funding for mental health services and anti-violence programmes.

The ever-increasing mass shootings and deaths have re-ignited the debate: Gun control vs. Right to arms. An illustration being circulated on social media takes a sarcastic tone at the debate.

Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana pic.twitter.com/NsUYkyhv8G — Mark my words - Trumps Going to Prison! (@TFGLiedUSADied) July 18, 2022 ×

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.