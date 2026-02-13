In a significant blow, Kathryn Ruemmler, Goldman Sachs’s top lawyer has resigned on Thursday after the US Justice Department released new emails along with other material disclosing her good relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. Earlier, Ruemmler and Goldman's representatives claimed she had a strictly professional relationship with Epstein. But the recent release of emails, text messages and photographs prompted Ruemmler to suddenly resign, surprising several.

According to a report in the New York Times, the documents revealed that Ruemmler was a counsellor, confidante and friend to Epstein before joining Goldman in 2020. She assisted him in responding to tough questions in connection with his sex crimes, dating life, advised him to avoid unflattering media scrutiny and referred to him as “sweetie” and “Uncle Jeffrey.”

In response, Epstein assisted Ruemmler with career advice, directing her to move to Goldman. Later, he introduced her to prominent businesspeople along with gifts of spa treatments, high-end travel and Hermes luxury items. The surprising fact is that Ruemmler's name appears in the Epstein file, along with over 10,000 documents.

In addition, she has served as Goldman’s general counsel since 2021 and as a partner and vice chair of its reputational risk committee. She also acted as White House counsel under President Obama and was a white-collar defence lawyer at Latham & Watkins. “My responsibility is to put Goldman Sachs’s interests first,” Ruemmler said in a statement while confirming her resignation.

Following her resignation, David M. Solomon, Goldman’s chief executive, said he respected her decision and described her as “a mentor and friend to many of our people.”

Reality of the relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Before stepping down, Ruemmler had said through intermediaries that her exchanges with the influential Epstein were limited to light-hearted banter and social contact aimed at securing introductions to potential clients. However, the records point to a much closer connection between the two beginning in 2014, which Ruemmler herself referred to in one email as a “friendship.”

She also explained to him how the law distinguishes between minors who are victims of sex crimes and adult sex workers. “I think the point is that if she was underage, she could not legally consent to engaging in prostitution,” Ruemmler wrote to Epstein in 2015.

In addition, she offered strategic guidance on undermining the credibility of one of his accusers, suggesting in an email that Epstein’s attorney could try to lure the woman into a “perjury trap.” Some of Ruemmler’s messages were signed “xoxo,” and the two exchanged photographs. She joked with Epstein about the weight of travellers at New Jersey rest stops and made remarks speculating about the sexuality of a prominent hedge fund billionaire.