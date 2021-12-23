Going fur-free: Italy to ban fur farming and shut down all mink farms within six months

The Italian Senate's Budget Committee voted today to adopt a modified version of an amendment to the budget bill that will see the country's ten remaining mink fur farms shut down within six months and a permanent ban on fur farming across the country.

Although the resolution must be approved by the Parliament, it is expected to be implemented before the end of the year, making Italy the 16th European country to outlaw fur farming.

Many Italian fashion houses, like Valentino, Armani, GUCCI, Prada, and Versace, have previously abandoned the use of fur.

In its latest research, 'Mink breeding in Italy: Mapping and Future Perspectives,' animal rights organisation Humane Society International/Europe proposed practical, strategic ways to close and convert fur farms into alternative, humane, and sustainable businesses.

The activity of growing or raising certain types of animals for their fur is known as "fur farming."

European farmers generate the majority of the world's farmed fur.

In the EU, there are 5,000 fur farms spread across 22 nations, accounting for half of all farmed fur output worldwide.

The following items are included in the approved amendment:

Breeding of fur-bearing animals such as mink, foxes, raccoon dogs, and chinchillas is prohibited immediately, and all existing fur farms in Italy must close by June 30, 2022.

Compensation for farmers will be provided by a Ministry of Agriculture fund in the amount of 3 million euros in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)