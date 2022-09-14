God does not support war, says pope in an apparent criticism of Russian patriarch

On Wednesday, Pope Francis appeared to implicitly criticise the Russian invasion of Ukraine while addressing the Russian Orthodox hierarchy and other faith leaders at an interfaith conference in former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan. This was also seen as a jibe against Patriarch Kirill, bishop of the Russian Orthodox Church, who was scheduled to attend the conference, but has since boycotted the event last month.

The 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is a meeting that brings together Christians, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus, and other faiths. This year it was attended by 80 imams, patriarchs, rabbis and muftis, among which was Metropolitan Anthony, in charge of foreign relations for the Russian Orthodox Church.

Anthony in line with the head of the church has repeatedly backed the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at the round table at Independence Palace, the pope said, “God is peace. He guides us always in the way of peace, never that of war.” This was the pope’s second day in Kazakhstan, amid his official three-day state visit, to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan to meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The remarks made on Wednesday were in line with Francis’s plea made a day prior asking the delegates present from various countries to put an end to Russia’s “senseless and tragic war” in Ukraine. On September 13, Francis spoke upon his arrival to the government officials, and diplomats with nearly 100 delegations of Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Shinto and other faith groups from 50 countries. He also went on to praise Kazakhstan’s commitment to diversity and dialogue and its progress from decades of Stalinist repression.

“I have come to echo the plea of all those who cry out for peace, which is the essential path to development for our globalized world,” said the pope on Tuesday. On the other hand, Russian Patriarch Kirill called the invasion a “metaphysical” war with the West and blessed soldiers from Moscow for going into war. He has also asserted that Russians and Ukrainians are one people. While the pope did not mention Moscow or Kyiv while speaking, on September 14, he called upon the faith leaders to promote a culture of peace.



“If the creator, to whom we have devoted our lives, is the author of human life, how can we who call ourselves believers consent to the destruction of that life?” the pope questioned. He added, that while being mindful of the errors of the past they should move forward to ensure the “Almighty will never again be held hostage to the human thirst for power.”



“May we never justify violence. May we never allow the sacred to be exploited by the profane. The sacred must never be a prop for power, nor power a prop for the sacred!” said the pope during the meeting.

Earlier this year, the pope also publicly criticised Kirill asking him not to be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “altar boy”, as he enthusiastically backed the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Russian Patriarch’s stance has also reportedly not only caused a rift with the Vatican but some other local Orthodox Churches have since cut ties with the Russian Orthodox Church.



