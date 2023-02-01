Glue used to repair nuclear submarine? Royal Navy orders investigation after reports surface

An urgent investigation was ordered by the Royal Navy amid claims that broken bolts in the reactor chamber of the Trident nuclear-armed submarine were fixed using glue by workers. As per a report by the Sun, faulty repairs were discovered on HMS Vanguard’s cooling pipes after one of the bolts came out during an inspection.

Originally, the bolt heads came off because of over-tightening. However, instead of replacing the damaged shafts, a quick fix was implemented by the staff at the defence contractor Babcock using glue.

The engineers called it a procedural glitch after the problem was discovered, however, no one mentioned the repair’s botched nature.

“It’s a disgrace. You can’t cut corners with nuclear. Standards are standards. Nuclear standards are never compromised,” stated a navy source.

“The glued bolts held insulation in place on the coolant pipes in the nuclear reactor and were found just as workers were set to fire it up to full power for the first time,” reported the newspaper.

The records of repairs will be trawled by the investigators to find out when the bodged repair took place and who should be held ultimately responsible.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence said that a “defect” was found on HMS Vanguard when in dry dock and that it was “promptly reported and fixed”.

WATCH | WION Climate Tracker| United Kingdom: What's causing record-high heat waves

The spokesperson said the defence secretary, Ben Wallace, held talks with the chief executive of Babcock, David Lockwood, “to seek assurances about future work”.

Babcock’s spokesperson said, “Any quality-related issue is a huge disappointment, but our own robust inspection processes discovered the issue. There was no safety or operational impact from the work.”

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.