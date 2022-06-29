Global stock market slips as consumer confidence plummets

A succession of weak data releases in Europe and the United States as global stock markets slipped for the second straight day on Wednesday and bond yields inched lower on growing fears that policymakers bent on dampening inflation will tip their economies into recession, as reported by Reuters.

The central bankers are doubling down on hawkish rhetoric. More is likely later on Wednesday when the heads of the European Central Bank, U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England speak at a central banking forum.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence dropped to a 16-month low in June, yet several Fed policymakers pledged further rapid interest-rate hikes, citing the need to tame “unbridled” inflation. Those U.S. figures, following a raft of dismal consumer confidence data across Europe, triggered steep Wall Street falls, sending the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes down 2% and 3% respectively.

That weaker momentum carried into Wednesday, sending an Asian ex-Japan index 1.4% lower, while a pan- European equity index eased 0.3%, snapping a three-day rally. U.S. and German 10-year bond yields slipped 5-6 basis points, the former down more than 30 bps from mid-June highs.

The consumer sentiment deterioration clearly points to a recession, Citi told clients. After 7.5%-7.9% annual inflation prints across German provinces, an 8% June reading is expected for the country later in the day, versus 7.9% in May.

As reported by Reuters, Paul O’Connor, head of Janus Henderson’s multi-asset team in London, predicted “stormy” markets as long as the growth- inflation question marks persisted.

“The problem is that the level of inflation is so problematic in so many parts of the world and we are a long way from central banks being able to declare the job is done,” O’Connor said.

“We will undoubtedly get growth downgrades over the summer but we will also get a rising perception of recession risk and I don’t think markets are fully priced for it,” he added.

While parts of the Chinese stock market, including property, extended gains on Wednesday, the positive impact of the news largely petered out - the Chinese blue-chip, which hit four-month highs on Tuesday, slumped 1.5% and Hong Kong lost 2%.

Wall Street futures flatlined.

(with inputs from agencies)



