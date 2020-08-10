Global Covid-19 cases near 20 million; death toll exceeds 720,000

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide passed 19.7 million on Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, which relies on official government data. Known coronavirus deaths numbers are at 729,393.



According to the latest data, the world has witnessed a total of 19,773,447 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The US has been hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, recording nearly 163,000 deaths — by far the highest of any country, ahead only of Brazil, which on Saturday became the second country to pass 100,000 deaths.

Health officials believe the actual number is perhaps 10 times higher, or closer to 50 million, given testing limitations and the fact that as many as 40% of all those who are infected have no symptoms.

Nearly 20 million cases have been registered worldwide -- probably reflecting only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

As around much of the globe, the small African country of Malawi on Sunday imposed tight social restrictions to try to contain the disease, shutting all bars and churches, while hot weekend weather drew crowds in Europe to the beach.

In Washington, the new virus relief package -- announced by Trump on Saturday after talks between Republican and Democrat lawmakers hit a wall -- was "absurdly unconstitutional," senior Democrat Nancy Pelosi told CNN.

