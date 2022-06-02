Glaring revelation: Canadian military women face greater risk from peers than enemy, says 404-page report

In a glaring revelation, a new report on sexual violence in the Canadian armed forces (CAF) said some members face more harm from peers than enemy. The 404-page report has been authored by former supreme court justice Louise Arbour. It is also called the Arbour report. It shows CAF’s failures in addressing sexual violence, discrimination, misogyny and trauma, which was mainly experienced by female members of the military over the years.

In report, Arbour wrote, “When thinking about culture change in response to the sexual misconduct crisis, the CAF leadership seems to have been incapable of examining which aspects of its culture have been the most deficient. One of the dangers of the model under which the CAF continues to operate is the high likelihood that some of its members are more at risk of harm, on a day-to-day basis, from their comrades than from the enemy.”

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

It is the third large study commissioned to examine sexual violence allegations in the Canadian military. In 1992, Navy veteran Dawn McIlmoyle was raped by a fellow sailor as a second man looked on. She was 19 years old at the time of the incident. “When I came forward, they charged me under the National Defence Act for being on the male floor, which I was taken to,” McIlmoyle told the Guardian.

(With inputs from agencies)