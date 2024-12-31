Germany, a part of Europe's 29-nation Schengen region, will be rolling out Digital Schengen Visas for Indians by the second quarter of 2025, said the Chennai-based German Consul General Michaela Küchler. This move comes at a juncture when the inflow of Indian visitors to Germany is at an all-time high.

Advertisment

In 2023, German diplomatic missions in India issued more than 1.8 lakh (180,000) Schengen Visas to Indians, and this year the number of Schengen Visas issued to Indians is expected to surpass the 2 lakh (200,000) mark. She added that the total time for obtaining a Schengen Visa (including appointment wait time and processing time) from a German mission takes less than four weeks for applicants from Southern India.

Schengen region refers to Europe's passport-free zone covering most European countries. The largest free travel area in the world, it spans 29 countries that have abolished their internal borders to allow the unrestricted movement of people. Schengen visas allow the holder to travel freely in the Schengen region for a maximum of 90 days in any 180 days. The visas are not purpose-bound, but they do not grant the right to work.

Also read | French military bombs ISIS positions in Syria, the first since fall of Assad govt

Advertisment

The 29 Schengen countries are Austria, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Among travellers from India, Schengen visas are regarded as hard to obtain, owing to the types of proofs, documents, and personal and banking details that are to be submitted.

Given that these visa rules are decided by all the Schengen states, there are rigorous requirements.

Advertisment

Germany is India’s prime trading partner in the European Union, with domains such as defence, automobiles, heavy engineering, manufacturing, electrical equipment, metallurgy, textiles, and chemicals as major drivers of trade ties.

Also read | China declares two new counties, one of them created with large parts of India's Aksai Chin

Ranjit Pratap, Chairman of the Southern Region Council, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, highlighted Germany's ageing population and the need for a young labour force, which offers opportunities for Indians and Indian businesses. According to the German Government, the country needs 400,000 skilled workers annually to support its economy and society, and Germany sees India as a key partner in meeting this need.

"Going forward, we see immense potential in Indo-German ties because Germany has launched a strategy to diversify economic engagement, and India plays a major role in that strategy. Germany's interest in looking towards India has increased a lot," Consul General Michaela Küchler added.