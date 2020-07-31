Germany suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong

Germany said Friday it was suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong over the former British colony's decision to push back local elections by a year.

"The Hong Kong government's decision to disqualify a dozen opposition candidates for the election and to postpone the elections ... is a further encroachment on the rights of Hong Kong citizens," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement.

"Given the current developments, we have decided to suspend the extradition treaty with Hong Kong."

Canada, Britain, Australia and New Zealand who are a part of the "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance have taken similar action. The United States has given a hint of doing the same in the coming weeks.

This move comes in protest against the new security law imposed by China on the semi-autonomous region.

Critics view this new security law as an erosion of civil liberties and human rights in the financial hub, which has been semi-autonomous from China since its handover from Britain in 1997.