Germany: Over 2,000 flights cancelled as staff at eight airports go on strike

More than 2,000 flights were cancelled in Germany on Friday (February 17) as workers at eight airports in the country went on a strike to demand better pay. Around 295,000 passengers were affected by the cancellation of 2,340 flights at Bremen, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart and Leipzig airports, the German airport association ADV said and called the strikes completely unacceptable. According to a statement, ADV chief Ralph Beisel said that solutions must be found at the negotiating table and not at the expense of passengers, news agency AFP reported.

The strike was announced by the Verdi trade union on Wednesday (February 15). Verdi said the walkout was expected to have a strong impact, especially on domestic air traffic, ranging from delays to cancellations and even a partial shutdown of air traffic. However, it pointed out the nationwide strike would not impact flights delivering aid to earthquake-ravaged Turkey and Syria, or aircraft carrying leaders to attending the annual Munich Security Conference.

Verdi has been leading negotiations for public sector workers, airport ground crew and aviation security staff, demanding better pay at a time when workers are seeing their incomes eroded by a higher cost of living. The next round of talks has been scheduled for February 22-23.

Defending the strike, Verdi said a combined day of action was less inconvenient for passengers than several strikes on different days. Speaking to Inforadio on Friday, its Deputy Chair Christine Behle said, "If nothing is done about pay now, we will all be in for another chaotic summer."

Earlier on Wednesday, Lufthansa was forced to cancel or delay flights due to a major IT outage caused by construction work in Frankfurt. And on Thursday, the websites of seven airports in Germany were hit by a suspected cyber attack.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE