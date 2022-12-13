Germany misses gas cut target, may face severe winter shortages

Germany is unable to save enough gas to rule out winter shortages, the country's grid agency head said. Germany missed its crucial target of a 20 per cent cut in consumption last week amid sub-zero temperatures in most of the country.

The country used to draw about half of its natural gas needs from Russia before the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in February of this year.

Following the war, Germany's economy minister Robert Habeck announced that the country will save 20 per cent of its energy consumption. This was 5 per cent higher than the goal set by the European Commission.

"Currently, the total savings are only 13 per cent," Klaus Müller, the head of the federal network agency for utilities, Bundesnetzagentur, told Tagesspiegel newspaper on Monday.

"If this remains an outlier, we need not worry yet. But it will remain cold in the next few days," he said. "With temperatures of -10C (14F), gas consumption shoots up dramatically."

Germany’s gas storage tanks remain about 95 per cent full, and the country is planning to ceremonially unveil its first terminal for importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven on Saturday.

"We are now getting gas from several sources," Müller said. "We will soon have three terminals for liquid gas, and we are getting good deliveries from Norway, Holland, Belgium and also via France."

He dismissed the possibility of people switching to electric heaters and overloading the grid. During cold snaps in November people could have had "the stupid and expensive idea of heating their homes with electricity instead of gas," Müller said. "Luckily no one did that."

