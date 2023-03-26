Germany: Lufthansa's operations disrupted at Frankfurt airport due to technical problems

German airline Lufthansa's operations were disrupted on Sunday (March 26) at the Frankfurt airport due to technical problems caused by external IT service providers. According to a report by the news agency dpa, check-in systems on Lufthansa's website and at the counter, as well as boarding, were affected at the airport, an airline spokesperson said. Some flights were delayed or would have to be cancelled because of the problems.

Check-in, however, was still possible using cellphone browsers on smartphones or tablets, and the Lufthansa app. The airline also asked travellers to check the status of their flights and said it was working with high pressure to resolve the problems.

This disruption comes a month after cable damage during construction work in Frankfurt caused Lufthansa's computer systems to fail which resulted in flight cancellations and delays worldwide.

Transport strike in Germany tomorrow

On Monday, a national strike in Germany will bring the country's traffic to a standstill with airport, train and public transportation employees all protesting for higher salaries. The strike, which is the largest in decades, already started at Munich Airport on Sunday

Speaking to the Bild newspaper, a top union boss justified the strike as a matter of survival for thousands of people fighting for higher wages as inflation soars. Monday's strike will be the latest in months of industrial action and demonstrations that have hit major European economies as higher food and energy prices dent living standards.

In Germany, the Verdi Union is negotiating on behalf of around 2.5 million employees in the public sector, including in public transport and at airports. And EVG, the railway and transport union, is negotiating for around 230,000 employees at Deutsche Bahn and bus companies.

A report by the news agency Reuters on Sunday said that Verdi is demanding a 10.5% wage increase which would see pay rising by at least $538 (500 euros) per month and EVG is asking for a 12% raise or at least $700.86 (650 euros) more per month.

