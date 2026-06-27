/Germany joins list of nations reviving military services. These are the countries where it’s still compulsory

Germany has unveiled a new voluntary military service programme to boost recruitment as security concerns grow across Europe. While the country has not brought back compulsory military service, the move has revived debate over conscription, which Germany suspended in 2011. Around 60 countries still require military service in some form, although the rules, duration and eligibility differ from one nation to another.

Take a look at the list.

South Korea

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Military service is compulsory for most men because of the continuing threat from North Korea. Depending on the military branch, service generally lasts between 18 and 21 months, while women can join voluntarily.

Israel

Israel has one of the world’s best-known conscription systems. Most Jewish men and women are required to serve after turning 18, although exemptions exist based on religion, health and other special circumstances.

Ukraine

Ukraine currently enforces compulsory military service and wartime mobilisation as it continues to defend itself against Russia’s invasion. Recruitment rules have become stricter since the full-scale war began in 2022.

Russia

Military service is mandatory for men, who usually serve for one year. The country has also relied on mobilisation drives to expand its armed forces during the war in Ukraine.

Finland

Military service is compulsory for men, while women can volunteer. Finland maintains conscription to ensure it has one of Europe’s largest trained reserve forces despite its relatively small population.

Switzerland

Swiss men are required to complete military service and remain part of the reserve system for several years. Women are not required to serve but may join voluntarily.

Singapore

All male citizens and permanent residents must complete National Service after turning 18. They continue serving as reservists for several years, making it a key part of Singapore’s defence policy.

Iran

Military service is compulsory for men, generally lasting between 18 and 24 months. Completing service is often necessary to access certain government jobs and official services.

North Korea

North Korea has one of the world’s most extensive conscription systems. Both men and women are required to serve, with military service often lasting several years.

China

China’s laws allow compulsory military service, but the People’s Liberation Army is largely staffed by volunteers. Conscription is rarely enforced because recruitment targets are usually met without it.

Turkey

Military service is compulsory for men, although some can shorten their service period through government-approved paid military service schemes.

Brazil

Military service is compulsory by law for men. However, only a small proportion of eligible citizens are selected to serve each year, as the military primarily relies on volunteers.