Germany hopes for swift agreement on COVID-19 certificate with EU

Germany is hoping for a swift agreement on the COVID-19 certificate that could allow citizens to travel freely in the European Union.

The move comes as countries across the bloc resume tourism amid falling infection rates ahead of the summer holiday season.

The German minister for European affairs said that the digital "green" certificate was of utmost importance as he held talks with EU leaders in Brussels and said Germany has been hoping for a solution within weeks.

"The so-called digital green certificate is of the utmost importance. This is not only important for countries depending on tourism. This is not just important for a few," Michael Roth, Germany's Europe minister said.

"It is important for all of us because it's a symbol that means we are able to act together and to send a clear signal for freedom of movement and for mobility in the European Union," Roth added

The pass would allow those vaccinated, people who have recovered from COVID-19 or with negative test results to move more easily in the 27-nation bloc where restrictions have weighed heavily on the travel and tourism industry for over a year.