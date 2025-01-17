Disbarred US lawyer and former New York City (NYC) mayor Rudy Giuliani reached a deal on Thursday (January 16) that lets him keep his houses and belongings in exchange for unspecified compensation and a promise never to defame two election workers in Georgia who won a $148 million defamation judgment against him.

A report by the news agency Associated Press early Friday said that the deal resolved all pending litigation against Giuliani, 80, and the former election workers.

The former election workers were identified as Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss.

'A major milestone.. .'

Freeman and Moss won the judgement in 2020 after saying that Giuliani’s lies about them following President-elect Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss led to death threats.

“The past four years have been a living nightmare. We have fought to clear our names, restore our reputations, and prove that we did nothing wrong. Today is a major milestone in our journey,” they said in a statement.

Freeman and Moss added that they allowed Giuliani to retain his property in exchange for compensation and his promise to never defame them.

It is not yet known how much money the former NYC mayor would pay the women.

'D eal satisfies the judgment but .. .'

In a statement, Giuliani said that the agreement satisfied the judgment against him but "does not involve an admission of liability or wrongdoing."

“I am satisfied with and have no grievances relating to the result we have reached,” Giuliani said, adding that it allowed him to retain his Manhattan apartment and Florida condominium, as well as all of his personal belongings.

The former NYC mayor also pointed out that no one deserved to be subjected to death threats, harassment or intimidation.

The Associated Press report said that Thursday's deal also led to the cancellation of a trial to decide the ownership of the 80-year-old's Florida condominium and three World Series rings that Giuliani, a prominent New York Yankees fan, had received from the team.

(With inputs from agencies)