Gambian vice-president Badara Alieu Joof passed away in India due to ‘short illness’

The Vice President of the West African nation of Gambia, Badara Alieu Joof passed away due to an illness in India, said the country’s President Adama Barrow, on Wednesday (January 18). The 65-year-old took office last year as the vice president and was serving as Gambia’s education minister from 2017 to 2022.

The announcement was made by the West African nation’s president on Twitter who said that Joof passed away “after a short illness” but did not provide any further details about his health condition.

Fellow #Gambians, it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my #VicePresident, His Excellency, Badara Alieu Joof. The sad event took place in India after a short illness. May Allah grant him Jannahtul Firdawsi. — President Barrow (@BarrowPresident) January 18, 2023 ×

This comes after the VP left Gambia three weeks ago to seek medical treatment and was reportedly not seen in public for months before his trip. The late VP had also worked in Gambian civil service as well as in the World Bank as an Education Specialist for West and Central Africa, reported Al Jazeera.

According to local media reports, rumours about his deteriorating health had begun circulating in December last year. He was appointed as the VP by Barrow who became the president after a historic win in the 2016 election against Yahya Jammeh. Joof was sworn in a year after the incumbent president won his re-election bid in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)





