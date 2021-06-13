G7 leaders face biggest climate change decisions, says naturalist Sir David Attenborough

In an attempt to tackle climate change, G7 leaders are facing the most important decisions in human history, said naturalist Sir David Attenborough, who will be addressing world leaders gathered at Cornwall for the G7 summit. Sir David has warned that humans could be "on the verge of destabilizing the entire planet".

The group of seven countries, which includes, the UK, US, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, and Italy, are expected to increase their climate finance contributions. This will help in meeting an overdue spending pledge of $100 billion a year, in order to help poorer countries cut carbon emissions and cope with global warming.

As quotes by BBC, Sir David said, "The natural world today is greatly diminished. That is undeniable. Our climate is warming fast. That is beyond doubt. Our societies and nations are unequal and that is sadly plain to see".

He added, "But the question science forces us to address specifically in 2021 is whether as a result of these intertwined facts we are on the verge of destabilizing the entire planet. If that is so, then the decisions we make this decade - in particular, the decisions made by the most economically advanced nations - are the most important in human history".

G7 leaders are also expected to make amends to cut carbon emissions. These will involve measures such as ending almost all direct government support for the fossil fuel energy sector overseas and ruling out parol and diesel cars.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is the host of the summit has said the G7 wanted to "drive a global Green Industrial Revolution to transform the way we live". He further added, "There is a direct relationship between reducing emissions, restoring nature, creating jobs and ensuring long-term economic growth".