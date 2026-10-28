/From survival to thriving: Nigeria’s VP says women and youth are key to a $1 trillion economy

Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima has said sustainable national prosperity must be built on productive enterprise, investment, innovation and the ability of Nigerians to create value.

Speaking at the Aspire Women Forum masterclass at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Vice President, represented by presidential aide Inna Binta Audu, said the shift from survival to thriving is “an economic imperative and a national development priority.” The event’s theme was “From Survival to Thriving: Empowering Women and Youth for Export Readiness, Global Market Access and Prosperity under the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He said Nigeria’s ambition of a one-trillion-dollar economy cannot be achieved by government alone and requires an ecosystem where businesses can emerge, grow and compete. Women and young people, he added, must be central to it, with access to the tools, institutions and markets that turn skills into sustainable income.

https://www.wionews.com/world/youtube-down-in-us-thousands-report-videos-not-loading-slow-playback-1793205641565The head of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), urged participants to protect their health, judgement and business integrity from illicit drugs.

“Know exactly what you are shipping,” he said, warning exporters never to carry a package they did not pack. A single contaminated consignment, he noted, can cost an exporter their freedom, damage their family’s name and close markets Nigeria has worked hard to open.

He said anyone struggling with drug dependence should see seeking help as courage, not shame, and pointed to the agency’s free 24-hour helpline, 0800 1020 3040, staffed by trained professionals in five languages.

Forum founder Dr Zainab Marwa said many Nigerians work from morning till night yet end the month with little left, often due to poor record-keeping, unregistered businesses, unsuitable finance, weak packaging or limited access to buyers. She said the Forum deliberately included young men alongside women, and that participants will receive continued support through mentoring and referrals.