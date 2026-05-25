/From Rohtak to UK: Indian-origin mother-son duo elected as mayors in British councils

In a rare achievement, 23-year-old Tushar Kumar and his mother Parveen Rani, an Indian-origin family from Haryana’s Rohtak, have been elected as mayors in the United Kingdom, PTI reported.

In an incredible achievement for an Indian-origin family in the United Kingdom, a mother-son duo from Haryana were elected as mayors in the UK at the same time. Twenty-three-year-old Tushar Kumar and his mother Parveen Rani, originally from Rohtak, assumed their mayoral positions within a span of one week.

Tushar, who became the youngest Indian-origin mayor in the UK, was elected as the Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood Town Council on May 13. A week later, his mother was elected as the Mayor of Hertsmere Borough Council on May 20, marking a rare civic milestone for the family.

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Speaking to PTI, Dahiya described the development as a matter of immense pride, saying it was special that both mother and son now hold mayoral offices simultaneously in the UK.

From Rohtak to UK

The family traces its roots to Rohna village in Haryana’s Sonipat district and had lived in Rohtak for several years before moving to the UK in 2013. According to Tushar’s father, businessman Sunil Dahiya, the family relocated without a concrete plan for the future when Tushar was around 10 years old.

Speaking to PTI, Dahiya described the development as a matter of immense pride, saying it was special that both mother and son now hold mayoral offices simultaneously in the UK.

Who are the Indian-origin mother-son duo mayors?

Over the years, both Tushar and Parveen have remained actively involved in community service and local civic activities. Tushar entered public life at a young age and became a councillor at just 20 while studying in London. He joined the Elstree and Borehamwood Town Council in 2023 and later served as deputy mayor before taking over as mayor this year.

Tushar, who graduated from King’s College London, is expected to pursue a master’s degree later this year. Despite settling in the UK, the family continues to maintain close ties with Haryana and regularly visits their home in Rohtak.

Parveen Rani has also held several important civic roles, including Cabinet Member for Streetscene, Parks, Leisure and Culture, deputy mayor of Hertsmere, and Global Envoy for Film and Television.