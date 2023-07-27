French President Macron criticises 'new imperialism' in Pacific

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday criticised the spread of "new imperialism" in the Pacific while he was on his landmark visit to the region on Thursday as he issued a warning of a threat to the smaller states' sovereignty.

"There is in the Indo-Pacific and particularly in Oceania new imperialism appearing, and a power logic that is threatening the sovereignty of several states -- the smallest, often the most fragile," he stated, in the island state of Vanuatu.

Macron, embarked on his first-ever visit by a sitting French leader to an independent Pacific state, aimed at underscoring the importance of France in a region over which the United States and China are competing for diplomatic, military and economic influence.

"Our Indo-Pacific strategy is above all to defend through partnerships the independence and sovereignty of all states in the region that are ready to work with us," Macron stated.

Around 1.6 million citizens of France live in the Asia-Pacific across seven overseas territories which include New Caledonia and French Polynesia, as well as an exclusive economic zone which is spread over nine million square kilometres (3.5 million square miles).

At a time when the United States and its allies seek to counter the growing sway of China in the region, an "alternative" is being offered by France, said a presidential advisor with plans of increasing aid and development to tackle natural catastrophes.

Macron relaunches Indo-Pacific approach

Last year, Macron relaunched the Indo-Pacific approach of France in the aftermath of a bitter row that took place after a submarine contract with Australia was cancelled, making France a balancing power in the region which remains dominated by the tussle between the US and China.

The French president has been on a five-day visit to the region which included a stop over in New Caledonia and will continue in Papua New Guinea. For the first time, a French president travelled to independent nations in the Pacific region and did not only visit the French overseas territories. France enjoys sovereignty over three territories in the Pacific which includes French Polynesia, New Caledonia, and Wallis and Futuna.

In a third referendum, New Caledonians rejected independence on the subject in December 2021, even though, pro-independence movements, which were supported by the indigenous Kanak population, boycotted the vote.

