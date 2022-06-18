French elections: Emmanuel Macron ask voters for 'solid majority' in polls

The French people will vote in the final round of the general election on June 19. One month after his re-election as French president, Emmanuel Macron is expecting to keep his majority in parliament, but he is up against a new left-wing super alliance.

Macron's legislators and the left-wing alliance both received 25% of first-round votes last week, putting them in a dead heat heading into Sunday's election. The French people will vote in a national election for the fourth and last time this year.

The critical, last vote for all 577 French MPs will take place this Sunday, following two rounds of presidential elections and the first round of the general election.

The president is urging voters to give his party a majority in parliament so he can carry out proposed reforms like increasing the retirement age and restructuring the pension system.

While his party's poll numbers remain stagnant, the president has been making efforts, including his first trip to Ukraine since the war began. The opposition denounced the visit as opportunistic.

The left's super-coalition, which did well in the first round, aims to promote social justice and far-reaching environmental legislation. Its triumph has sparked speculation about the possibility of a 'cohabitation' government, in which the president and prime minister are from rival political parties.

Macron's programme will only be implemented if he can secure a majority in parliament.

If he fails this Sunday, the opposition will have more power to delay and oppose his policy initiatives.



