Free train rides in Spain from September

Inflation has been worrying countries in Europe. As countries ponder their options, Spain appears to be in an action mode. A government scheme is making some train journeys totally free.

The government decided earlier this week that travel across parts of railway network Renfe will be free. Renfe is a rail network owned by the state. The scheme would come into effect on September 1 and will continue till the end of the year. The government has already announced 30 per cent reduction in tarnsport fares. This include metros, buses and trams.

Free railway journey scheme will be applicable for multi-trip ticket journeys on cercanías (commuter services) and media distancia (medium-distance routes, less than 300 km). Season ticket holders in Spain are expected to benefit mainly in this scheme but tourists who buy multi-journey train tickets can take advantage of the scheme as well.

“I’d like the people of Spain to know that I’m fully aware of the daily difficulties that most people have,” Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, said on Tuesday. “I know salaries cover less and less and that it’s difficult to get to the end of the month.”

“This measure encourages using public transport to guarantee a safe, reliable, comfortable, economic and sustainable means of doing the daily commute amid the extraordinary increase of energy and fuel prices,” the Spanish Ministry of Transport said in a statement.

