/France heatwave: Three-year-old boy dies after getting trapped in car amid extreme heat in Paris

A three-year-old boy has lost his life after being trapped in a car in Saint-Gratien, located in the Val-d'Oise department north of Paris. The incident comes at a time when France recorded its hottest day on record. The public prosecutor's office confirmed that the child entered the car while his father thought he was sleeping. After the child entered the car, he could not escape because the child safety lock was activated.



Public prosecutor Guirec Le Bras revealed that the boy's parents and firefighters attempted to revive him but couldn't save him. Le Bras also explained that the boy's mother was resting with the couple's 18-month-old child while the father was working in a garden shed. Although the father had instructed the six-year-old to take a nap, the boy remained unsupervised for at least 45 minutes before entering the unlocked car, which had its child safety lock activated.



According to the magistrate, the boy appears to have shut the door behind him and was unable to get out. He was later found unconscious by his parents. The mother was subsequently hospitalised after going into shock. “He apparently shut himself in and became trapped in the vehicle before being found unconscious by his parents,” the prosecutor said, and added that the mother is in the hospital in a state of shock.

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European heatwave

The incident is the latest in a string of heat-related fatalities linked to the ongoing European heatwave, which has claimed dozens of lives. Earlier this week, two children aged two and four died after being discovered in cardiac arrest inside their mother's vehicle in a residential parking area.