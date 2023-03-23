France braces for ninth nationwide day of strikes against pension reform bill

The ninth nationwide day of strikes against an unpopular pension bill kicked off in France on Thursday. Train services were disrupted and some schools were shut amid the strikes. Protesters blocked a highway near Toulouse in southwestern France early morning and a bus depot in the west, in Rennes, Le Parisien newspaper said. Garbage was seen piling on the streets of France. Several protest rallies are set to take place across the country later in the day.

Even as the people of France protest against raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said the legislation would come into force by year-end. The policy change requires people to work till the age of 64 in order to draw a full pension. Worker unions have been organising rallies against the bill since January this year.

"The best response we can give the president is that there are millions of people on strike and in the streets," said Philippe Martinez, who leads the hardline CGT union.

Till now, most protests have been peaceful. But people are angrier ever since the government pushed the bill through parliament without a vote last week. There have been spontaneous demonstrations in Paris and other cities in the past seven days. Angry protesters have set fire to rubbish bins and entered scuffles with police.

Dumpsters blocking the road were set on fire in Toulouse on Thursday.

Labour unions said Thursday's day of strikes and protests would draw huge crowds against Macron's "scorn" and "lies".

Meanwhile, polls show that a wide majority of French are opposed to the pension legislation. What makes the situation worse is the fact that the government decided to push it through parliament without a vote.

Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt acknowledged that the government understood the anger, but wanted to move on.

"There is a disagreement that will persist on the retirement age. On the other hand, there are many subjects which make it possible to renew dialogue," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

