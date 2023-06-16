Foxconn electric cars soon? iPhone-maker to ride on EV bandwagon amid sour US-China ties

Foxconn, the iPhone-maker, is set to make significant investments on electric cars in a bid to diversify its manufacturing capabilities amid souring US-China ties.

Foxconn's boss has said that it intends to capture about 5 per cent of the global electric vehicle market in the next few years

Foxconn car factories will be based in Ohio in the US, in Thailand, Indonesia and perhaps even in India, it was revealed.

The development comes amid tumultuous US-China ties.

"We hope peace and stability will be something the leaders of these two countries [United States and China] will keep in mind," 67-year-old Young Liu told the BBC from his offices in Taipei, Taiwan's capital.

"But as a business, as a CEO, I have to think about what if the worst case happens?," he reportedly added. What are the 'worst case' scenarios? The 'worst case' scenarios include a full-blown invasion of self-ruled island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

Beijing has aggressively asserted its claims into territories governed by Taipei.

Since 2019, China has made regular incursions in Taiwan's self-claimed Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) on a regular basis.

The aforementioned developments are being seen as putting pressure on Foxconn’s business.

"They get the push from their government about de-risking, and then they will let us know," Liu was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"They get the push from their government about de-risking, and then they will let us know," Liu was quoted as saying by the BBC. Foxconn's business interests and clientele Foxconn, or Hon Hai Technology Group as it is officially known, started off in 1974, as manufacturer for the knobs for Televisions.

It now is one of the world's most powerful technology companies, with an annual revenue of $200bn.

Foxconn makes more than half of Apple's products, from iPhones to iMacs. Its factories in China make some of the most essential parts of the device - camera modules, connectors, even the back of the phone casing.

Foxconn also counts Microsoft, Sony, Dell and Amazon among its clients.

