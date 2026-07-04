/Fourth of July celebrations across US hit by severe heatwave

As the United States gears up to celebrate the Fourth of July, an intense heatwave has significantly disrupted events across the country, including the cancellation of a parade in Washington, DC. According to the US National Weather Service, record temperatures pushed 165 million people in sweltering heat along the East Coast and Midwest on Friday (Jul 3). The heatwave, intensified by a persistent high-pressure system, has pushed temperatures in several parts to record levels, making outdoor celebrations risky.

The Great American State Fair on the National Mall, marking the 250th birthday of the US, was temporarily shut down when temperatures reached over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius). According to emergency services, several people were treated for heat-related illnesses, with many requiring an ambulance transport. National Park Service also cancelled its Independence Day Parade after weather forecasts warned of a heat index reaching as high as 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius).

Several other Fourth of July events were either cancelled or postponed in other locations due to heat. Philadelphia cancelled its large-scale Salute to Independence Parade, while events in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and even parts of Colorado were also called off. Organisers said that the decision was taken in view of extreme weather conditions.

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Despite the conditions, some scheduled celebrations are still moving forward, including presidential appearances and outdoor events, although adjustments may be made depending on weather conditions. Authorities have stressed that public safety remains the top priority.

Scorching heat conditions in the country are being driven by a “heat dome”, which is trapping hot air over large parts of the central and eastern United States. More than 185 million people remain under heat alerts during the holiday weekend as forecasters warn of record-breaking temperatures.

The impact of the heatwave has also strained infrastructure and energy systems, with power operators urging people to conserve electricity amid surging demand. Thousands in New York also experienced power outages due to rising pressure on the grid.