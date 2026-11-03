/Four passenger flights across Europe targeted by suspected bomb threats, counter-terror teams deployed

At least four passenger flights across Europe came under suspected bomb threats on Tuesday (November 3), triggering emergency landings and heightened security checks in Poland, Spain and Bulgaria. All four aircraft touched down safely; later, counter-terrorism units and police were deployed to investigate. The scare follows a day after a separate bomb threat was issued, forcing a Wizz Air flight from London to Sofia to divert to Budapest.



Poland saw its two separate flights getting affected. A LOT Polish Airlines Boeing 737 MAX flying from London Heathrow to Warsaw Chopin Airport was diverted to Warsaw-Modlin following a bomb threat, which was received at 9.54 am local time.



The aircraft touched down at 10.01 am carrying 181 passengers on board, among them a group of Jewish students aged 16 and 17 travelling from London on a school trip. Everyone on board was evacuated, and the plane was moved to an isolated area for inspection. Meanwhile, Modlin Airport suspended its operations temporarily before resuming operations.



Similarly, a Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) flight from Copenhagen to Warsaw also faced a bomb threat, prompting the aircraft to land normally at Warsaw Chopin Airport, the airline confirmed. Later, Police took charge of the probe, while airport operations continued.



A Ryanair flight from Manchester was forced to divert for an emergency landing at Murcia airport in Spain after yet another threat was reported, according to Francisco Lucas, the Spanish government’s regional delegate for Murcia, who said 121 people, including crew, were on board.