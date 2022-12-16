Four critically injured in 'distressing' crush at London concert venue

A stampede at a concert venue in London resulted in critical injuries to four people while in total eight people are reported to have suffered injuries on Thursday. Initial reports say that the 'distressing' crush occurred after thousands of people stormed into London's O2 Academy Brixton, forcing their entries into the venue at a performance of the Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter Asake.

So far, there are no reports of any fatalities from the stampede tragedy.

This is a developing story. More to follow soon...

WATCH WION LIVE HERE