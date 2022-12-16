ugc_banner

Four critically injured in 'distressing' crush at London concert venue

LondonEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 16, 2022, 01:32 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Thousands of people reportedly forced entry into London's O2 Academy Brixton, resulting in a 'distressing' crush

A stampede at a concert venue in London resulted in critical injuries to four people while in total eight people are reported to have suffered injuries on Thursday. Initial reports say that the 'distressing' crush occurred after thousands of people stormed into London's O2 Academy Brixton, forcing their entries into the venue at a performance of the Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter Asake.

So far, there are no reports of any fatalities from the stampede tragedy. 

This is a developing story. More to follow soon...

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

New Zealand PM Ardern auctions transcript of parliamentary jibe for prostate cancer charity

'Fraud alert': Nearly 11,000 Australians lost over $7 million to a 'Hi mum' message on WhatsApp

Air raid sirens in Kyiv after Ukrainian shelling kills eight in Russian-occupied Luhansk