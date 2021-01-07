Former US President Barack Obama says attack on US Congress 'great shame' but not surprising

Former President Barack Obama blamed Donald Trump and Republicans for the attack on the US Congress Wednesday, calling it "a moment of great dishonour and shame for our nation."

Via a statement on his official Twitter account, Obama said the incident was incited by Republican President Donald Trump, adding that Republican leaders now "have a choice" towards "extinguishing the flames" or "keep stoking the raging fires."

"But we'd be kidding ourselves if we treated it as a total surprise," Obama said, adding that it was "incited" by Trump, "who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election."

Here’s my statement on today’s violence at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/jLCKo2D1Ya — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2021 ×

Obama also singled out the Republican party and its media supporters, whom he said have "too often been unwilling to tell their followers the truth" about Democrat Joe Biden's strong victory in the November 3 election.

"Now we're seeing the consequences, whipped up into a violent crescendo," he said in a statement.

George W. Bush, via a statement released on the George W. Bush Presidential Centre Twitter page, described the scenes as "sickening and heartbreaking," comparing it to a "banana republic". Bill Clinton, also via Twitter, said the incident was "an assault on our Capitol, Constitution, and our country."

"Today we faced an unprecedented assault on our Capitol, our Constitution, and our country," the Democratic former president said in a statement.

"The match was lit by Donald Trump and his most ardent enablers, including many in Congress, to overturn the results of an election he lost."

And the oldest member of the exclusive club, 96-year-old Democrat Jimmy Carter, said he was "troubled" by Wednesday's scenes, which he called a "national tragedy."

"We join our fellow citizens in praying for a peaceful resolution so our nation can heal and complete the transfer of power as we have for more than two centuries," he said in a statement.