For first time in 100 years, Sikh prayer books issued to British military personnel 

For the first time in 100 years, Sikh personnel in the British military have started receiving Sikh prayer books.

According to BBC, the books—called Nitnem Gutkas—were issued by the UK Defence Sikh Network at a ceremony in London.

It has been printed in three languages in durable and waterproof material to withstand the rigours of military life. While the British Gutka has a camouflage cover, the Royal Navy and RAF Gutka have a navy blue cover.

The British military had first issued Nitnem Gutkas more than a century ago, which included other Sikh faith items like steel daggers, bracelets and wooden combs. Since then, it was never issued again until now.

The Ministry of Defence in a statement said that it hopes to "directly support Sikhs practice a key component of their faith".

Major Daljinder Singh Virdee, who is in the British Army and spent two years campaigning for the change, said, "For Sikh's our scriptures are not just words, they are the living embodiment of our guru. We draw moral strength and physical strength from reading the scriptures every day, it gives us discipline and it grows us spiritually," he said.

Major Singh, who is also the chairperson of the UK Defence Sikh Network, said he has spent the past two years on the project.

"The Army has been providing Christian religious texts for many years and I saw the opportunity there to open the door for the Sikh faith to provide Sikh texts," he was quoted as saying.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson told BBC, "By providing a Nitnem Gutka for serving Sikhs across the UK MOD we hope to directly support Sikhs practice a key component of their faith wherever they travel and work in whatever conditions."

(With inputs from agencies)

