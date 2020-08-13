'Food waste is shameful': Xi Jinping underscores new priority

Pushing for cultivating a culture where "food waste is shameful and thriftiness is honourable", Chinese President Xi Jinping called for taking long-term measures to stop waste.

In his address on Tuesday, Xi said it's "shocking and distressing" the amount of food that is wasted in China.

Also read | China extends anti-dumping tariff on Indian fibre optic product

"We should still maintain a sense of crisis about food security. The impact of this year’s COVID-19 pandemic has sounded the alarm," the Chinese president said, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Also read | China, Nepal should support each other's core interests: Chinese official

Xi's comments came after massive floods across the country have destroyed vast swathes of crops leading to a rise in food prices, which were already high due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said public awareness related to the issue needs to be enhanced and called for improving legislation, taking effective measures and creating a long-term mechanism to stop food waste.

Xi suggested specific steps required to reduce food waste in schools and promote students awareness, including inculcating habits of being thrifty.

Several restaurants in China have started reminding their customers to avoid ordering an amount that is likely to get wasted.

"As the generation post-1980s, we have not had rough time, but we still hope our children can contrast past misery with present happiness, and do not waste food, as it is not a good habit to do so," said a local resident.

