Following arraignment, Donald Trump sells t-shirt with fake mugshot on campaign website

Former United States president Donald Trump, who on Tuesday (April 4) pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, is making headlines again. Subscribers to Trump's mailing list received a breaking alert: “NEW ITEM, MUGSHOT.” The email sent to the supporters showed merchandise in Trump's official store- a plain white T-shirt featuring a doctored photo of the former president getting booked. A fake chart behind Trump showed his height as 6ft 5in.

"Do you stand with President Trump, Friend? Please make a contribution of $47 or more to win in 2024- and we'll send you your very own "NOT GUILTY" t-shirt for free," the email read. A screenshot of the mail was shared on Twitter by journalist Aaron Rupar.

Trump is already fundraising off his (fake) mugshot pic.twitter.com/6YAuSL0UT9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 4, 2023

This was Trump's first attempt at monetising his historic arrest after Rolling Stone reported that the former president's campaign planned to use the mugshot in a large marketing blitz. According to a report by the Guardian on Wednesday, the campaign was denied the opportunity- the Manhattan criminal court didn’t photograph Trump at his arraignment, so the organisers went with a mock photo.

However, Trump was not alone in trying to make money out of his arrest. The Guardian report said that he joined amateur sellers on sites such as eBay and Etsy. On Etsy, Fake versions of his mugshot were printed on $38.25 tapestries and $16 T-shirts for sale.

After the news of Trump's indictment broke last week, former porn actor Stormy Daniels, who prosecutors alleged was paid by Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign to keep quiet about his extramarital affair, started selling merchandise online.

"Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond...also don't want to spill my champagne #Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment," Daniels tweeted on March 31.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump called on his fellow Republicans in Congress to slash funding for the US Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

"Republicans in Congress should defund the DOJ (Department of Justice) and FBI until they come to their senses," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, adding that Democrats totally weaponised law enforcement in the US.

