Flying cars can be a reality by the end of this decade: Hyundai

Around the globe flying cars can be a reality by the end of this decade. According to South Korean carmaker brand Hyundai, flying cars can help cut vehicle emissions and reduce congestion on the streets.

According to Hyundai’s chief executive of the European operations, Michael Cole, the car making firm had made some “very significant investments” in urban air mobility, and they “believe it really is part of the future”.

However, according to Cole, there’s still some time before this can become a reality.

“We think that by the latter part of this decade certainly, urban air mobility will offer great opportunity to free up congestion in cities, to help with emissions, whether that’s intra-city mobility in the air or whether it’s even between cities.”

Talking at a conference of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, an industry group, he said that this technology is a, “part of our future solution of offering innovative, smart mobility solutions.”

In Las Vegas, January last year, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Hyundai had unveiled a flying car concept the firm has developed in partnership with Uber.

Hyundai is also a part of a project involving the UK’s first airport without a runway. The airport that is scheduled to open in Coventry later this year, has been designed for aircraft that are capable of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) and could be used by aircraft like air taxis along with Autonomous delivery drones.