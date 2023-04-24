Nepal: FlyDubai flight is 'normal now' after reports of plane catching fire mid-air

Amid reports of a FlyDubai airline's plane catching fire mid-air after taking off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport, en route to Dubai, on Monday (April 24), Nepal's aviation authority said the Boeing 737-800 with nearly 150 people on board is "normal now and proceeding to her destination Dubai as per the flight plan."

This comes as multiple videos of the incident circulated on social media and eye-witnesses claimed they saw aircraft catching fire in the Kathmandu sky. Additionally, earlier reports said that the plane was attempting to land on an emergency basis in Nepal. However, the local government later clarified that the flight was okay and proceeding towards its destination.

"Fly Dubai flight number 576, (Boeing 737-800) Kathmandu to Dubai flight is normal now and proceeding to her destination Dubai as per the flight plan. Kathmandu airport operation normal from 1614 UTC (09:59 pm local time)," said the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, in a statement.

Kathmandu airport operation normal from 1614 UTC (09:59pm local time).

Citing airport sources, the news agency, PTI reported, that shortly after the Dubai-bound took off from Kathmandu, it reported a problem in one of its engines. Subsequently, it returned back and hovered over the skies in Dharke and the pilots later told the control tower they will continue after finding out that all indicators are normal.

The aircraft took off from Tribhuvan International Airport at 9:20 pm (local time). Pratap Babu Tiwari, general manager of Tribhuvan International Airport said that the airport has now resumed its operation, according to the news agency.



Nepal's Tourism Minister Sudan Kirarti also took to social media and confirmed that the flight is now headed towards Dubai. In an interview, the Deputy Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal was quoted as saying by a private television news channel, "The aircraft switched off its engine for some time after encountering the problem and now it is heading towards the destination without landing in Kathmandu airport," reported PTI.



In a statement, a FlyDubai spokesperson said, that "flight FZ 576 from Kathmandu Airport (KTM) to Dubai International (DXB) experienced a bird strike during takeoff from Kathmandu." It added, "After following standard procedure the flight will continue as normal to Dubai and is scheduled to land in DXB at 00:14 local time."

